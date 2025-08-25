26.3 C
Assam govt gets land in Mumbai for devp projects: Sarbananda Sonowal

GUWAHATI, Aug 24: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said four bighas (around 2.5 acres) of land has been allotted to Assam government by the Mumbai Port Authority (MPA) for developing public infrastructure.

Addressing a press conference here, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said that the land parcel has been allotted on lease for a period of 60 years to the Government of Assam.

“Located at the prime real estate of Mumbai’s Colaba, the said parcel of land paves the way for the state to develop essential public infrastructure for the direct benefit of its citizens,” he added.

The decision follows a request from Assam Chief Secretary to the Union Ministry, seeking allocation of land for a dedicated centre or infrastructure project that can serve the long-term needs of the people.

“This is a people-first initiative. The project will be developed in line with the needs and aspirations of the people of Assam. Located at the heart of Mumbai, this will plug a big aspiration of the people of Assam to have an access in Mumbai city that can serve the needs of people — be it patients, students or even entrepreneurs,” Sonowal said.

While the specific plans for development are under consideration, officials indicated that the focus will be on building infrastructure with high public utility — ranging from healthcare and educational needs to welfare and social service facilities as well as acting as an incubation centre for entrepreneurs, he added.

The 60-year lease ensures that the government has ample time and flexibility to plan and execute sustainable projects, he added.

“Mumbai is a financial hub. With the development of this land parcel, we are confident that the entrepreneurs from the state can also have access to the opportunities from the maximum city,” Sonowal said. (PTI)

