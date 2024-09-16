28 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 16, 2024
Assam Govt includes 19.92 lakh new beneficiaries under NFS Act

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, Sept 16: The Assam Government has announced a significant step towards expanding food security, with the inclusion of 19,92,167 new beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), Chief Minister’s Office announced on Monday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister’s Office shared that families with an annual income below Rs 24 lakh and possessing a valid Aadhaar card are eligible to apply.

The application period will run from 19th September to 15th October 2024, providing ample time for eligible families to submit their forms.

The Government has also outlined the required documents, including proof of address, valid Aadhaar, voter ID, passport-size photos of all family members, and bank account information.

All these documents are essential for submitting a duly filled and signed Form ‘C’.

Additionally, the newly added beneficiaries will further boost the state’s success in ensuring food security, with over 2.31 crore beneficiaries and 66.86 lakh households currently receiving free rice under the scheme.

Meanwhile, applications can be submitted at the Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs branch offices located across the state, as well as online at (pds.assam.gov.in).

Furthermore, for additional assistance, the government has provided toll-free numbers for public inquiries.

Manipur CM announces lifting of internet ban, urges responsible use

The Hills Times -
