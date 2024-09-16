Manipur CM announces lifting of internet ban, urges responsible use

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 16: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has announced that the internet ban in the state will be lifted, with services set to be restored soon, a press release said on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The Chief Minister took to the micro-blogging platform X to share the announcement, emphasizing the need for responsible usage of the internet.

He wrote, “I urge everyone to use the internet responsibly and refrain from sharing or posting any unnecessary or inflammatory content that may disturb the peace and harmony in the state.”

The internet ban in the state will be lifted, and services will be restored. I urge everyone to use the internet responsibly and refrain from sharing or posting any unnecessary or inflammatory content that may disturb the peace and harmony in the state.



Pleased to attend the… pic.twitter.com/CzpfmUTjPX — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) September 16, 2024

Singh made this announcement after attending the Golden Jubilee celebration of the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) at the Manipur Press Club in Imphal.

During the event, the Chief Minister highlighted the essential role that media plays in the functioning of a democratic society and in amplifying the voice of the people.

- Advertisement -

“The media plays a vital role in the effective functioning of democracy and raising the voice of the people,” Singh remarked.

He also highlighted the challenges posed by disinformation in the current era and called upon journalists to enhance their capabilities in countering false narratives.

“In this era of disinformation, the media must also strengthen its capabilities to dispel false narratives and uphold the truth,” he added.