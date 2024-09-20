A massive step towards strengthening Nari Shakti: CM

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 19: In an attempt towards intensifying women empowerment, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched Orunodoi 3.0 across the state at a function held at Janata Bhawan here on Thursday.

It may be noted that under the scheme, altogether 37.2 lakh beneficiaries would be benefitted.

On the other hand, Sarma in a bid to extend NFSA benefits, kick started distribution process of ration cards to 19 lakh, 92 thousand and 167 beneficiaries who will be eligible to avail free food grains every month.

In this scheme, government will be spending over Rs 440 cr per month. The NFSA cards will also entail free treatment under Ayushman Bharat.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, “Today, we have taken a massive step towards strengthening Nari Shakti in Assam. I joined my mothers and sisters from 126 assembly constituencies to kick start Orunodoi 3.0, to include additional beneficiaries and ensure more than 37 lakh families receive Rs 1250 every month in state”.

He said, “In Orunodoi 3.0, we will be prioritising destitute women, divyangs, widows, transgenders, and other vulnerable people to provide them with financial security. Families with income below Rs. 2 lakh are eligible to apply and the state government will be spending Rs. 467 crore per month on this scheme”.

The chief minister said that together with NFSA, Orunodoi 3.0 will form a comprehensive social security net which will cover their nutritional, financial, medical and ancillary needs. This scheme was a part of the promise to the people of the state on the eve of Lok Sabha election, as the chief minister expressed his happiness to have been in a position to fulfil the promise within 100 days of the election.

Sarma stated that a survey during the recent Lok Sabha elections identified 10 lakh families that have yet to benefit from the Orunodoi scheme.

“It also brought to light which families required life insurance for their heads of households, and the expected number of beneficiaries under the Nijut Moina scheme. Under Orunodoi 3.0, an estimated 12,60,000 families state-wide would receive assistance, with an average 10,000 families benefiting in each constituency. To qualify, previous beneficiaries of Orunodoi 1.0 and 2.0 must reapply, and only those with a ration card would be eligible. The state government plans to integrate the Orunodoi scheme with the ration card system, issuing new ration cards to 19,92,167 families,” he said.

The CM stated that current and former MPs, MLAs, as well as members of Panchayati Raj institutions, Urban local bodies, and Autonomous Councils, along with government employees, pensioners, professionals, Anganwadi workers, and ASHA workers would not qualify for Orunodoi.

Additionally, those with four-wheeled vehicles or more than 15 bighas of land would also be excluded, emphasizing the scheme’s aim to support the poor and marginalized in both rural and urban areas.

He announced that with the launch of Orunodoi 3.0, the implementation process is proposed to be completed by January 2025, while existing beneficiaries of Orunodoi 1.0 and 2.0 would continue to receive their benefits without interruption.

Sarma said that the Orunodoi scheme would require an annual budget of Rs 5,604 crore, about Rs 467 crore monthly, marking a historic DBT initiative for the state.