Assam Govt releases timeline for Panchayat delimitation process

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 2: The Assam Government released a detailed timeline regarding the delimitation of panchayats within the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of this exercise in ensuring that local constituencies are in line with the present demographics and development requirements.

To strengthen democracy in grassroots and give filip to governance at local level, closely aligned with present day constituencies, we are undertaking a delimitation exercise of GPs, APs and ZPs which will be followed by Panchayat elections within Dec. pic.twitter.com/cpTffY4xbv — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 1, 2024

The process will focus on enhancing grassroots democracy and local governance, which was commenced in July, and is now set to end with a final announcement on September 17.

The process of delimitation will also encompass Gaon Panchayats, Anchalik Panchayats, and Zilla Parishads.

As per the schedule, the delimitation of Gaon Panchayats began in the third week of July 2024, and a preliminary publication is expected by August 30.

- Advertisement -

The next phases involve the reorganization of blocks, the delimitation of Anchalik Panchayats, and the delimitation of Zilla Parishads, all scheduled for September 6.

Additionally, on that same day, the draft delimitation notification will be released, with public hearings taking place from September 7 to 16.