August 27, Tuesday: The Assam government has given the green light to Vedanta’s proposed project within a sensitive gibbon habitat, invoking national interest as the justification for its decision. The approval has sparked a debate between economic development and environmental conservation, with activists expressing deep concerns over the potential impact on the region’s unique biodiversity.

The project, which involves mining and other industrial activities, will take place in an area known to be the home of the endangered Hoolock gibbons, the only apes found in India. Environmentalists argue that such activities could have devastating effects on the fragile ecosystem, potentially threatening the survival of these primates and other wildlife in the region.

Despite these concerns, the Assam government has defended its decision, emphasizing the project’s potential to boost economic growth and create job opportunities in the state. Officials have assured that necessary precautions will be taken to minimize environmental damage, including implementing measures to protect the gibbon population.

The decision has ignited a broader discussion on balancing development with environmental sustainability, with many calling for more stringent oversight to ensure that the state’s natural heritage is not compromised in the pursuit of economic gains.