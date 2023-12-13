Assam: Guwahati advocate nabbed by Crime Branch for alleged involvement in land scam

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 13: In their ongoing crusade against land acquisition irregularities, the Crime Branch apprehended an advocate in Guwahati on Wednesday, according to reports.

Identified as Md Safiur Rahman (45), the accused is a resident of Bhetapara in Guwahati, say sources. Rahman was arrested for his alleged involvement in creating fake land documents, reports suggest.

His arrest is linked with Crime Branch Police Station C/No- 09/23 u/s 120/419/420/468/471/409 IPC. The Crime Branch has been actively pursuing those involved in a significant land scam in Guwahati, resulting in the arrest of government officials, land brokers, and land mafia leaders.

Nitul Das, the assistant sub-registrar at the deputy commissioner’s office, who was arrested for discrepancies in land registration in Guwahati, was remanded to police custody for 10 days on November 29.