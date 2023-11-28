Assam: Guwahati crime branch apprehends total 11 persons in land scam probe

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 28: The Crime Branch has apprehended 11 individuals in relation to an illegal land acquisition case in Guwahati, as reported on Tuesday. Among the arrested are seven government employees, three land brokers, and the wounded land mafia leader, Ramen Madahi.

- Advertisement -

Earlier today, it was reported that five more individuals were arrested for their involvement in processing forged documents at the Dispur Revenue Circle. The arrested include Dipankar Kalita, a DTP operator at the Revenue Circle Office, Sub-registrar Niranjan Deka, land broker Himangshu Das, Pankaj Das from the DC office, and Debashish Baruah from the record room of the Sub Registrar’s office.

Simultaneously, Crime Branch officials conducted raids at the residences of the arrested individuals, seizing cash amounting to lakhs of rupees, along with several documents. Notably, Ramen Madahi was injured in a police encounter while attempting to flee to West Bengal, sustaining a bullet injury on his right leg.

This operation was launched following a confession by the previously arrested advocate Mainul Hoque, who was implicated in the land acquisition case for allegedly preparing fake documents.