18 C
Guwahati
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Assam: Prime accused in Guwahati land scam sent to 10-day police custody

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 29: Nitul Das, an assistant sub-registrar at the deputy commissioner’s office in Guwahati, was arrested over inaccuracies in land registration and has been remanded to police custody for 10 days, as reported on Wednesday.

Additionally, five government employees, arrested by the Crime Branch for their involvement in the processing of fraudulent documents in a land scam at the Dispur Revenue Circle, have been sent to seven-day police custody.

The arrested individuals, who were apprehended on Tuesday, include Dipankar Kalita, a DTP operator at the Revenue Circle Office, Sub-registrar Niranjan Deka, land broker Himangshu Das, home guard Pankaj Das from the DC office, and Debashish Baruah from the record room of the Sub Registrar’s office.

A group of individuals, including Nitul Das, were presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s office in Guwahati today after their arrest. Nitul Das was apprehended on November 23 as a result of a raid conducted by the Crime Branch at his residence.

The operation reportedly yielded many incriminating documents, approximately Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, and various land-related documents. In addition to these, multiple counterfeit seals, a TI book, and a volume registration book were also discovered.

The raid was initiated following a complaint lodged with the cyber cell, which led to the exposure of his fraudulent activities. Das is allegedly involved in a large-scale racket that carried out these deceitful activities, duping several individuals and accumulating money through online mediums.

