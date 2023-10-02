27 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, October 3, 2023
type here...

Assam: Guwahati Police bust mobile thief gang in Jalukbari, arrest 4

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

In a successful operation against mobile theft in the city, Guwahati Police apprehended four including a juvenile from Jalukbari on charges of mobile theft on Sunday night.

Acting on special inputs, a team of West Guwahati Police from Jalukbari Outpost carried out an operation resulting in the busting of the theft gang who were selling stolen mobile phones.

- Advertisement -

The arrested persons have been identified as Gobinda Singh Maheto (31), Laxman Singh (25) and Nageshwar Nuniya (34) all hailing from Jharkhand.

During the operation 16 stolen mobile phones were recovered which included iPhone, OnePlus etc from their possession

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: Unidentified body recovered at Carbon Gate bus stop in Guwahati

The Hills Times - 0