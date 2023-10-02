Assam: Guwahati Police bust mobile thief gang in Jalukbari, arrest 4

In a successful operation against mobile theft in the city, Guwahati Police apprehended four including a juvenile from Jalukbari on charges of mobile theft on Sunday night.

Acting on special inputs, a team of West Guwahati Police from Jalukbari Outpost carried out an operation resulting in the busting of the theft gang who were selling stolen mobile phones.

The arrested persons have been identified as Gobinda Singh Maheto (31), Laxman Singh (25) and Nageshwar Nuniya (34) all hailing from Jharkhand.

During the operation 16 stolen mobile phones were recovered which included iPhone, OnePlus etc from their possession