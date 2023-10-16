Assam: Heroin seized in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 15: A Crime Branch team, in collaboration with the West Guwahati Police Department, has apprehended a suspected drug smuggler in the Santipur area of Guwahati. The operation was initiated based on specific information. The police encountered a passenger van driven by Babul Dutta and found 87 vials filled with suspected heroin weighing approximately 97.8 grams during a search of the vehicle. The estimated value of the seized items is around 70 lakhs. Dutta, a resident of Birubari, is now under suspicion of involvement in a drug racket. Investigations into the seizure are ongoing.