Nagaon Police seize suspected heroin in anti-narcotics operations; 3 arrested

GUWAHATI, Oct 26: In a series of coordinated anti-narcotics operations across Assam, the Nagaon Police made significant seizures of suspected heroin and arrested three individuals in connection with the contraband, the police officials informed on Saturday.

In the first operation, a police team from Rupahi Police Station seized two soap boxes filled with suspected heroin, weighing a total of 110.8 grams.

Alongside the narcotics, authorities also confiscated a mobile phone, which has been taken in for further investigation.

Subsequently, one individual was arrested and is currently in police custody as legal proceedings are underway.

In a separate operation conducted by Juria Police Station, officers recovered eight plastic containers containing 13.86 grams of suspected heroin. One person was apprehended in this case as well.

The third operation, led by DSP (P) Sandipon Garg from Dhing Police Station, resulted in the seizure of four containers of suspected heroin weighing 11.01 grams.

The accused in this case has also been taken into custody.

