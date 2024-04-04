26 C
Thursday, April 4, 2024
Assam: Late Junmoni Rabha’s mother withdraws case citing personal reasons

Updated:
Guwahati, April 4: Sumitra Rabha, mother of late Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha, withdrew a case related to her daughter’s death from Jakhalabandha Police Station on Thursday. She was accompanied to the Sub-Divisional Judicial Court in Kaliabor, Assam by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials.

The application to withdraw case number 87/23 was accepted by the court. Personal reasons were cited for the withdrawal. However, a similar application by Paban Kalita, Officer-In-Charge of Jakhalabandha Police Station, to withdraw case 84/23 was rejected due to the absence of a No Objection Certificate.

In February, the CBI’s final report confirmed Junmoni Rabha’s death in a car crash, debunking theories suggesting a staged accident. Rabha, who was investigating fake gold smuggling and counterfeit notes cases, died in a car crash in Nagaon district on May 16, 2023.

The investigation, initially by Assam Police and later by the CBI, revealed involvement of several high-ranking police officials.

