Assam Launches Witness Protection Scheme 2024

June 28, Friday: The Assam government has introduced the Witness Protection Scheme 2024 to provide security and support to witnesses involved in significant criminal cases. The scheme aims to ensure the safety of witnesses, who often face threats and intimidation, thereby strengthening the judicial process and ensuring justice.
Under this scheme, the state will offer various protection measures, including relocation, identity change, and enhanced security arrangements, based on the threat assessment conducted by law enforcement agencies. The initiative aligns with the Supreme Court’s directive to implement a nationwide witness protection program.
The Assam government hopes that this scheme will encourage more witnesses to come forward without fear, thereby improving the conviction rate and upholding the rule of law. This move is expected to be a significant step towards reinforcing the criminal justice system in the state, ensuring that witnesses can testify without the risk of retribution.