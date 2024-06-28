Assam Launches Witness Protection Scheme 2024

Under this scheme, the state will offer various protection measures, including relocation, identity change, and enhanced security arrangements, based on the threat assessment conducted by law enforcement agencies. The initiative aligns with the Supreme Court’s directive to implement a nationwide witness protection program.

The Assam government hopes that this scheme will encourage more witnesses to come forward without fear, thereby improving the conviction rate and upholding the rule of law. This move is expected to be a significant step towards reinforcing the criminal justice system in the state, ensuring that witnesses can testify without the risk of retribution.