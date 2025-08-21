Assam Migrant Worker Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Kerala

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 21: An Assam migrant worker, who worked as a mason in Kerala, was killed under suspicious conditions in Malappuram district on Thursday morning.

- Advertisement -

The victim is Ganesh Roy (33), son of Dinabandhu Roy, of Chot Nilibari village under Runikhata Police Station in Assam’s Chirang district.

Preliminary reports indicate that Roy had come to Pottagel in Malappuram to work in the construction industry. His colleagues reported that he was in good health on Wednesday evening. But early the next morning, he was found dead on his bed, leaving workers agog and worried.

Kerala police, after being informed, reached the spot, removed the body, and sent it for post-mortem analysis to find the cause of death.

Relatives told that Roy was a married man and the father of an infant son. Preparations are underway to take his body back to his home village in Chirang district for the last rites. The reasons behind his death are still unclear, and police await post-mortem reports before making any judgments.