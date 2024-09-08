32 C
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated in Diphu

DIPHU, Sept 7: With the rest of the country Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated in Diphu town, with devotees visiting Ganesh mandir and at Ganesh puja pandals (temporary structures) offering puja and seeking blessings from Lord Ganeshji.

The festival is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ganesh, the son of Shiva and Parvati. He is revered as the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune.

In Diphu town a large number of devotees irrespective of community, caste and languages congregated at Ganesh mandir (temple) near DIG bunglow, Dillaji, Diphu- Manja Road. From the morning people from all walks of life thronged to the mandir. Particularly women and young girls who brought fruits, ladoos, milk and ghee to offer to Lord Ganeshji. At the mandir prasad (food offering to gods) was distributed among the attendees.

Attending in the celebration at the Ganesh Mandir, the Bevasta Prabhari of Ekal Vidiyalay (Purvatar Janjatiya Siksha Samiti), Ramjilal Moond said it one of the most popular festivals in India commemorating the birth of Lord Ganesh. In early morning devotees from Diphu reached the Ganesh mandir on foot in a procession. There were hundreds of devotees coming to offer puja and prayer. Apart from the Ganesh mandir, there were other places where Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated.

“Though the celebration lasts 10 days, we could not do it here. People continue to celebrate the festival in their homes for days. On this Ganesh Chaturthi we pray for prosperity, purity of heart and free us from all difficulties,” Moond said.

Pawan Kumar Sharma, priest of Laxmi Narayan Mandir, Diphu, Parsotom Sastri Puri explained the character and physical structure of Lord Ganesh, saying that the elephant-headed and large-eared god is a symbol of strength, patience, and the ability to listen. His large body inspires one to alert and always ready to face all situations and difficulties. His small face also indicates being small, logical and soft-spoken.

Lord Ganesh is worshipped and revered first for man’s success in his daily work, for happiness and prosperity, for the development of intelligence and knowledge, he said.

A puja mandal was erected in front of Latika Cinema Hall to allow devotees to offer offerings and prayers.

