Friday, December 8, 2023
Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika congratulates journalists selected for ‘Kalyan Barooah Award’

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on Friday congratulated five journalists for being selected for the first-ever ‘Kalyan Barooah Award’.

The award, established in memory of late Kalyan Barooah, a Delhi-based senior journalist, aims to honor his contributions to journalism and his unfortunate demise during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Pijush said, “Heartiest congratulations to five journalists for being selected for the first-ever ‘Kalyan Barooah Award’. Instituted in the memory of one of the most prominent Delhi-based Assam journalists who scummed to #COVID19, I believe the award will go a long way in commemorating his unparalleled contributions towards bringing Northeastern issues to the national focus”.

The awards ceremony, organized by the My Home India NGO in collaboration with the North East Media Forum, is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on December 11.

