Assam–Mizoram officials hold talks on CIJW school expansion land survey

AssamNortheast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 9: In a key development aimed at fostering inter-state cooperation, administrative officials from Cachar district in Assam and Kolasib district in Mizoram held a joint meeting on Wednesday to initiate the process of land acquisition for the proposed expansion of the Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare (CIJW) School at Vairengte.

The meeting, held at the CIJW School premises, focused on the identification and joint survey of a suitable site in the Vairengte–Lailapur region along the Assam–Mizoram border.

According to an official statement issued by the Regional Office of Information & Public Relations, Barak Valley Zone, Silchar, the meeting saw participation from officials of the revenue and forest departments of both districts, along with representatives from the Defence Estate Office, Guwahati, and the CIJW School authorities.

The CIJW School, a premier institution under the Indian Army, holds national strategic importance for specialised military training in counter-insurgency and jungle warfare.

With increasing demands on its capacity and infrastructure, the proposed expansion is seen as a vital step to strengthen India’s defence readiness in the northeastern region.

District Commissioner of Cachar, Mridul Yadav, IAS, played a pivotal role in the deliberations, offering critical administrative direction and stressing the need for mutual understanding between all stakeholders.

He emphasised that the survey and land identification process must be carried out in a transparent, inclusive, and efficient manner, taking into account local sensitivities and administrative protocols.

“Today’s deliberations reflect a spirit of cooperation and shared responsibility,” Yadav said following the meeting.

“We are confident that the joint survey and identification will proceed smoothly, setting an example of effective collaboration between Assam and Mizoram for a project of strategic significance.”

The discussion, according to the official statement, is being viewed as a positive stride toward resolving long-standing inter-state coordination challenges and ensuring that development linked to national security does not come at the expense of local harmony.

The CIJW School at Vairengte has long been regarded as one of the most crucial training centres of the Indian Army.

Established to equip personnel with specialised skills in asymmetric warfare and jungle operations, the school routinely attracts trainees from across the country and from friendly foreign nations.

Officials at Tuesday’s meeting highlighted the importance of creating adequate infrastructure to meet the growing training requirements and pointed out that the expansion project would not only bolster military preparedness but also generate ancillary benefits for the local economy through improved connectivity and auxiliary services.

The proposed site for expansion lies in a sensitive border zone historically marked by jurisdictional complexities.

However, the willingness displayed by both state administrations to work together has been lauded as a step forward in building mutual trust and fostering a collaborative approach to governance and development.

With the preliminary coordination meeting now concluded, officials from both states are expected to begin the joint site survey soon, following which the formal process of land acquisition will proceed in accordance with legal and procedural frameworks.

The administration expressed optimism that the project will move ahead without delay, reinforcing both regional cooperation and national interest.

