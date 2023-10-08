Assam: More than 1,180 cadres from Adivasi extremist groups lay down arms in Guwahati today

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 8: Five Adivasi extremist groups and three factions formally surrendered their arms in a ceremony at the International Auditorium, Srimanta Shankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati on October 8.

The event saw 1,181 cadres laying down their arms. The groups included the Adivasi Cobra Military of Assam (ACMA), AANLA (All Adivasi National Liberation Army), Bircha Commando Force (BCF), Adivasi Peoples’ Army (APA), and the Santhal Tiger Force (STF).

They surrendered 304 sophisticated arms and 1,460 rounds of ammunition. These groups initially surrendered to the government on January 24, 2012, and signed a Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement on October 4, 2016.

Inspired by Hon PM’s vision for Bharat, 7,229 insurgents in Assam have returned to the mainstream since May 2021.



Our govt has invested ₹305 cr in their rehabilitation. Today, we distributed benefits worth ₹47 cr to 1,181 surrendered cadres belonging to the Adivasi groups. pic.twitter.com/2upgj0tH9q — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 8, 2023

The Adivasi Accord was signed on September 15, 2022. The Government of Assam established a 16-member Adivasi Welfare and Development Council on May 22, 2023. The council’s oath-taking ceremony took place on July 6, 2023, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma present.

The Chief Minister distributed fixed deposit certificates worth Rs. 4 lakhs each to the 1,181 individuals who had surrendered their arms. The ceremony was organized by the Home Department of the Government of Assam and the Special Branch of Assam Police, and was graced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma as the Chief Guest.