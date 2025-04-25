27.3 C
Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor condemn Pahalgam terror attack amid calls for ban on ‘Abir Gulaal’

New Delhi, April 24: Pakistani film star Fawad Khan and Indian actor Vaani Kapoor say they are deeply saddened and gutted over the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam as growing calls to ban their upcoming film “Abir Gulaal” continue to intensify. On Tuesday, 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down in a terror attack in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam. It is being described as the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

Fawad, who is set to return to the Hindi film industry with “Abir Gulaal” after almost nine years, shared his anguish over the strike in an Instagram Story on Wednesday night.

“Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time,” the “Zindagi Gulzar Hai” star wrote.

His co-actor Vaani, whose next release is “Raid 2”, also shared a post on her Instagram Stories.
“Have been numb, at a loss of words since the time I have seen the attack on innocent people in Pahalgam. Gutted. Devastated. My prayers are with the families,” she wrote.

Their responses come shortly after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) reiterated its directive on Wednesday, calling for complete non-cooperation with all Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians within the Indian film and entertainment industry.

“Despite the ongoing directive, we’ve been made aware of the recent collaboration with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan for the Hindi film, ‘Abir Gulaal’. (PTI)

