Kartik Aaryan to play shape-shifting snake in ‘Naagzilla’, film to release on Aug 14 next year

Mumbai, April 24: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan-starrer “Naagzilla” is set to arrive in theatres on August 14, 2026, the makers announced Tuesday.

The upcoming film will feature Aaryan in the never-before-seen avatar of Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, an Ichadaari (shape-shifting) ‘Naag’ (snake) embarking on an epic adventure.

Billed as a one-of-a-kind fantasy comedy, “Naagzilla” is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba of the “Fukrey” franchise from a script written by Gautam Mehra.

The movie is produced by Karan Johar, Mahaveer Jain, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Sujit Jain, and Lamba, who said it is an entertainer that blends fantasy, folklore, and full-on fun. Johar’s Dharma Productions and Aaryan unveiled the first look from the film on their official Instagram handle. The 45-second video features the “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” star surrounded by snakes.

“Insanon wali picharein toh bahut dekh leen, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar! #NaagZilla – Naag lok ka pehla kaand… Funnn phailaane aa raha hai – Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand Naag Panchami par aapke nazdeeki Sssssinemas mein – 14 August 2026 ko,” the post read. (PTI)

