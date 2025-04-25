27.3 C
Friday, April 25, 2025
Payal Kapadia receives French honour Officier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres

New Delhi, April 24: Director Payal Kapadia has been felicitated with prestigious French civilian honour, Officier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, for her contribution to cinema. Kapadia’s feature directorial debut “All We Imagine As Light”, an Indo-French co-production, won the prestigious Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

The Mumbai-born filmmaker was conferred with the Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters by Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, Consul General of France in Mumbai, on behalf of the French government, at a ceremony held in Mumbai on Wednesday. She was recognised for “her outstanding achievements in the field of cinema, her commitment to showcasing the unique voices in India internationally, and her contribution to the cultural relationship between France and India”, a press release said. “It is an honour and privilege to be conferred with the distinction of Officer of Arts and Letters. I am also very thankful for the French Government’s dedicated support towards independent cinema all over the world,” Kapadia said. (PTI)

