Assam mourns the loss of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 27: Assam is mourning following the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister and a towering figure in Indian politics and economic reforms.

Dr Singh breathed his last on Thursday at 9:15 PM at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, after suffering a sudden health crisis.

He served as India’s 13th Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, was renowned for his pivotal role in liberalising the Indian economy during his tenure as Finance Minister in the 1990s. A visionary economist and a statesman of unmatched integrity, his contributions have left an indelible mark on the nation’s history.

Dr Manmohan Singh shared a special bond with Assam, having represented the state in the Rajya Sabha for an unprecedented 28 years, starting in 1991.

His tenure as a representative of Assam brought attention and resources to the state, which he frequently visited during his time in office.

In 2012, Dr Singh visited Kokrajhar in the Bodoland Territorial Council meeting people from various communities and addressing their concerns.

Prominent leaders from Assam and across the nation have expressed their grief and paid tribute to Dr Singh.

Pramod Boro, chief executive member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Region and President of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), called him a leader whose “legacy as a statesman and economist will inspire generations to come.”

Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma also extended his heartfelt condolences, reminiscing about Dr Singh’s humility and intellectual brilliance.

“I have had the privilege of knowing Dr Manmohan Singh Ji since 1991. In all my interactions, his simplicity and decency, combined with his intellectual prowess, always stood out,” Dr. Sarma stated.

He lauded Dr Singh’s pivotal role in transforming India’s economy and ending decades of regressive policies.

Meanwhile, All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) also expressed profound sorrow and extended heartfelt condolences on the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India and a towering figure in Indian politics.

In a statement, ABSU president Dipen Boro and general secretary Khanindra Basumatary highlighted Dr Singh’s immense contributions to the nation, stating, “Dr Manmohan Singh was a remarkable statesman who played a pivotal role in strengthening and shaping the Indian economy during his tenure. His dedication to public service, humility, and commitment to the betterment of the nation will always be remembered.”

Our Guwahati correspondent adds: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya condoled the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, an official statement said on Friday.

In his condolence message, Acharya termed Dr Manmohan Singh’s death a great loss to the nation who spearheaded India’s economic reforms scripting a new height in economic management.

“As a public representative he contributed immensely to the general welfare of the people at large. He served the country with deep commitment, love and compassion. Assam was very close to his heart, as he represented Assam for 28 years,” the Governor said.

“I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray to God to be with the bereaved family members in this testing time. May his soul rest in peace”, the Governor added.

Our Sivasagar correspondent adds: The Sivasagar Doulmukh Chariali Byabasayee Santha held a condolence meeting at Swahid Khageswar Talukdar Market to mourn the death of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

Local leaders, including journalist Sonesh Deka, trader association president Anil Gupta, and educationist Jyoti Dutta, paid tribute to Dr Singh recalling his contributions to Assam, especially in funding infrastructure like the indoor stadium at Government High Secondary School.

At Rajiv Bhawan, a condolence meeting was organised by the Congress, where leaders such as Lakhi Handique, Manjeer Gogoi and Monoranjan Borgohain spoke about Dr Singh’s economic reforms and his amiable personality.

The meetings were attended by several Congress workers and local residents, reflecting on Dr Singh’s lasting impact on India’s economic growth.