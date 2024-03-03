Assam: Muslim group extends government’s decision to repeal of marriage act to curb child marriage

HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 3: The Assam branch of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, an organization affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has endorsed the state government’s decision to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935.

The group believes this will contribute to reducing child marriage in Assam. Alkas Hussain, the convenor of the Manch’s Assam unit, praised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s dedication to eradicating child marriage by 2026. Hussain also criticized some Muslim MLAs for their lack of attention to the child marriage issue.

Despite the Manch’s support, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has threatened to take legal action, arguing that the decision infringes on the Kazis Act of 1880 and disrespects Kazis.

The Manch also endorses the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Assam, promoting a unified set of laws for all citizens. Hussain commended the central government’s efforts such as the banning of triple talaq and the execution of development projects over the past decade.

Concerns are escalating over potential protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the wake of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement regarding its implementation prior to the Lok Sabha elections.

The Manch has cautioned about additional losses for Assam if such protests occur. “Assam faced significant losses during the anti-CAA agitation in 2019. Since the issue is under the Supreme Court’s purview, it would be prudent to await its judgement and respect it,” stated Hussain.

Hussain also expressed confidence in the BJP securing all 11 Lok Sabha seats it is contesting, asserting that people place more value on development than religious differences.

On the subject of the BJP not nominating any Muslim candidates despite the community’s considerable size, Hussain explained that the party prioritizes electability over religion in its candidate selection. He hinted that the BJP’s ally, Asom Gana Parishad, might nominate a Muslim candidate in the Muslim-majority Dhubri constituency.