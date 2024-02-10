Assam: Nine high profile vehicles seized in Guwahati in crackdown on illegal use of sirens

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Feb 10: The Basistha Police in Guwahati conducted a significant operation targeting the illegal use of sirens and warning signs on vehicles. This crackdown led to the seizure of nine high-profile vehicles.

The owners of these vehicles were identified as influential individuals, including businessmen, contractors, and even a CID official. The operation was a direct response to a hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of 54-year-old Narabahadur Thapa near Nalapara on NH-27.

The police action was spurred by the confession of Arin Kataki, a 20-year-old BA/LLB student, who was involved in the hit-and-run case. Following his confession, the police discovered a black Scorpio with the registration number AS01FF 05555 hidden in a garage at Six Mile. The vehicle had “Govt. Of Assam” markings, which added a complex layer to the investigation. It was later revealed that the vehicle resembled a police car, equipped with red and green lights and a siren, which had initially caused confusion among law enforcement.

Arin Kataki, whose father is an Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) and owns private vehicles marked “Govt of Assam,” now faces legal consequences for his involvement in the tragic incident. The case has brought to light the misuse of signaling devices and raised concerns about the participation of influential figures in such illegal practices. The Guwahati Police’s efforts reflect their commitment to enforcing the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and ensuring public safety on the roads.