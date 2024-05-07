25 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
type here...

Assam: One dead, another injured after fatal road accident in Chapar

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Chapar, May 7: In a harrowing turn of events, a tragic road accident unfolded in Salkocha, Chapar on Tuesday, claiming the life of one man and leaving another critically injured.

- Advertisement -

The incident unfolded as both individuals were homeward bound after exercising their civic duty of casting votes in the ongoing election. Unfortunately, fate took a cruel twist as they traversed the road, with an overspeeding four-wheeler colliding with them with devastating force.

The victim, identified as Velu Nath, tragically succumbed to his injuries at the scene, while the other individual sustained severe wounds, necessitating urgent medical attention. Swift action was taken, and the injured party was promptly transferred to Kokrajhar for medical treatment.

The aftermath of the collision was marked by chaos and disbelief. The force of the impact sent the vehicle careening off the road, hurtling into a nearby ditch, leaving behind a scene of utter devastation. Amidst the turmoil, the driver of the four-wheeler, seemingly overwhelmed by panic, fled the scene, compounding the distress of the situation.

Top 10 Must-Visit Attractions In Sri Lanka
Top 10 Must-Visit Attractions In Sri Lanka
Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms
Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms
7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India
7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: Voter collapses while voting at Chirang polling booth, passes away

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Must-Visit Attractions In Sri Lanka Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms 7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol Best Places To Visit In South India In May