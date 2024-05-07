Assam: One dead, another injured after fatal road accident in Chapar

HT Digital,

Chapar, May 7: In a harrowing turn of events, a tragic road accident unfolded in Salkocha, Chapar on Tuesday, claiming the life of one man and leaving another critically injured.

The incident unfolded as both individuals were homeward bound after exercising their civic duty of casting votes in the ongoing election. Unfortunately, fate took a cruel twist as they traversed the road, with an overspeeding four-wheeler colliding with them with devastating force.

The victim, identified as Velu Nath, tragically succumbed to his injuries at the scene, while the other individual sustained severe wounds, necessitating urgent medical attention. Swift action was taken, and the injured party was promptly transferred to Kokrajhar for medical treatment.

The aftermath of the collision was marked by chaos and disbelief. The force of the impact sent the vehicle careening off the road, hurtling into a nearby ditch, leaving behind a scene of utter devastation. Amidst the turmoil, the driver of the four-wheeler, seemingly overwhelmed by panic, fled the scene, compounding the distress of the situation.