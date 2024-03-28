Assam Police alert citizens over fake messages regarding child lifters, appeals for caution

HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 28: In a special address directed towards the residents of Assam, the Assam Police has issued a pressing plea for increased caution regarding the dissemination of unverified information.

They implore the public to exercise vigilance and abstain from spreading unconfirmed messages, particularly those pertaining to security matters.

This call to action stems from recent episodes of misinformation circulating in Assam, specifically concerning alleged incidents of child abduction, which have the potential to sow panic or incite adverse reactions.

The Assam Police underscores the critical importance of verifying information before sharing it, especially given the imperative to prevent the recurrence of events such as mob violence or hate crimes.

Via a social media post, the Assam Police expressed concern over the resurgence of rumors regarding child abductors, which have sparked incidents of lynching in various areas. They earnestly urge citizens not to propagate or forward unverified rumors regarding child kidnappings. Additionally, citizens are urged to actively report any suspicious activities or messages to the authorities for swift intervention. This appeal is a part of the ongoing initiatives by the Assam Police to uphold peace and security in the region and thwart the resurgence of mob violence.

The post also emphasizes the necessity of alerting the authorities promptly upon encountering individuals who promote or share such rumors. The Assam Police reaffirms their unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of all citizens, particularly children.