34 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 31, 2025
type here...

Assam Police and BSF Conduct Joint Patrols to Strengthen Border Security

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 31: As part of a fresh push to increase border security, Assam Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) conducted joint patrolling operations along major infiltration-susceptible areas in the state. The joint exercise was intended to optimize grassroots vigilance, foil cross-border threats, and promote law and order on the sensitive borders of Assam.

- Advertisement -

The operation, which was carried out on Wednesday evening, was launched after recent inputs pointed towards increased dangers of illegal migration, smuggling, and radical activity. There were participating teams from both BSF and Assam Police that were keenly involved in the operation, while local police units like the Sri Bhumi Police Station played a significant role in implementing the patrol.

Related Posts:

The Sri Bhumi Police subsequently posted an update on Facebook, reading, “Joint patrolling with BSF conducted along border areas, enhancing alertness and securing the region. — CMO Assam | Assam Police | DGP Assam Police.” The post highlighted the state government’s focus on keeping close watch over strategic points.

Top state officials have praised the collaborative effort as a crucial part of Assam’s larger counter-infiltration and border management policy. Led by the guidance of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the Director General of Police (DGP) once again reiterated the zero-tolerance policy of the government towards cross-border offenses, promising sustained pressure on networks involved in illicit activity.

Locals living on the routes of patrols revealed optimism and relief as they witnessed an apparent rise in the presence of security. “We feel safer when police and BSF are together. It makes us remember the government is monitoring and guarding us,” stated Hari Das, a local farmer living near the Sri Bhumi sector.

- Advertisement -

This action is against the backdrop of rising worries about illegal encroachments, contraband smuggling, and cross-border activities along the borders of Assam with Bangladesh and Bhutan. Authorities confirmed that such joint patrols will henceforth be carried out on a routine basis as well as on a surprise basis, complemented by night vision-equipped mobile units and backed up by drone surveillance.

Security sources further disclosed that the BSF and Assam Police have stepped up coordination under the Smart Policing and Border Integrity Programme (SPBIP), a mission-mode programme introduced in 2024. The scheme aims at enhancing inter-agency synergy and technologization in border management.

As border security structure in Assam gets tightened, such joint operations are becoming important to secure the territorial integrity of the state as well as maintain the indigenous demographic ratio—particularly in sensitive districts of Dhubri, South Salmara, Karimganj, and sections of Baksa and Kokrajhar.

View all stories
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon
8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles
8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles
Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism
Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism
10 Most Colourful And Beautiful Birds To Keep As Pets
10 Most Colourful And Beautiful Birds To Keep As Pets

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Sikkim MP Urges Centre to Ensure Assembly Seat Reservation for Limboo...

The Hills Times -
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam 10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon 8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism 10 Most Colourful And Beautiful Birds To Keep As Pets