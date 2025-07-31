Assam Police and BSF Conduct Joint Patrols to Strengthen Border Security

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 31: As part of a fresh push to increase border security, Assam Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) conducted joint patrolling operations along major infiltration-susceptible areas in the state. The joint exercise was intended to optimize grassroots vigilance, foil cross-border threats, and promote law and order on the sensitive borders of Assam.

The operation, which was carried out on Wednesday evening, was launched after recent inputs pointed towards increased dangers of illegal migration, smuggling, and radical activity. There were participating teams from both BSF and Assam Police that were keenly involved in the operation, while local police units like the Sri Bhumi Police Station played a significant role in implementing the patrol.

The Sri Bhumi Police subsequently posted an update on Facebook, reading, “Joint patrolling with BSF conducted along border areas, enhancing alertness and securing the region. — CMO Assam | Assam Police | DGP Assam Police.” The post highlighted the state government’s focus on keeping close watch over strategic points.

Top state officials have praised the collaborative effort as a crucial part of Assam’s larger counter-infiltration and border management policy. Led by the guidance of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the Director General of Police (DGP) once again reiterated the zero-tolerance policy of the government towards cross-border offenses, promising sustained pressure on networks involved in illicit activity.

Locals living on the routes of patrols revealed optimism and relief as they witnessed an apparent rise in the presence of security. “We feel safer when police and BSF are together. It makes us remember the government is monitoring and guarding us,” stated Hari Das, a local farmer living near the Sri Bhumi sector.

This action is against the backdrop of rising worries about illegal encroachments, contraband smuggling, and cross-border activities along the borders of Assam with Bangladesh and Bhutan. Authorities confirmed that such joint patrols will henceforth be carried out on a routine basis as well as on a surprise basis, complemented by night vision-equipped mobile units and backed up by drone surveillance.

Security sources further disclosed that the BSF and Assam Police have stepped up coordination under the Smart Policing and Border Integrity Programme (SPBIP), a mission-mode programme introduced in 2024. The scheme aims at enhancing inter-agency synergy and technologization in border management.

As border security structure in Assam gets tightened, such joint operations are becoming important to secure the territorial integrity of the state as well as maintain the indigenous demographic ratio—particularly in sensitive districts of Dhubri, South Salmara, Karimganj, and sections of Baksa and Kokrajhar.