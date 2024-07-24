33 C
Assam Police Reports Significant Improvement in Crime Rates

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

July 24, Wednesday: The Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati hosted the Monthly State Crime Conference, bringing together top officials to review the state’s crime statistics and strategize on further improvements. The conference revealed significant progress in various major crime parameters, reflecting the effective efforts of the Assam Police in tackling crime across the state.

Held at the Assam Police Headquarters and highlighted on their official handle @assampolice, the conference underscored the department’s ongoing commitment to improving the criminal justice response mechanism in Assam. The discussions focused on evaluating the progress made in crime reduction and identifying areas for further enhancement.

The conference provided a platform for senior police officials to share insights, review strategies, and plan future actions to ensure the safety and security of Assam’s citizens. The significant improvements noted in major crime parameters are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Assam Police force.

Assam Police reiterated their commitment to continue striving for excellence in law enforcement and criminal justice, aiming to create a safer and more secure environment for all residents of the state.

