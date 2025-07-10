Assam: Postal services to be temporarily suspended for system upgrade

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, July 9: All post offices under the Superintendent of Post Offices, Sivasagar division, covering Jorhat and Sivasagar districts, will suspend public transactions for two days due to the installation of the next-generation APT application in the systems.

A press note issued by the Jorhat-based Superintendent stated that the temporary suspension of services is necessary for the upgradation process ahead of the rollout of the APT application from July 22.

The department has urged customers to plan their visits in advance and bear with the temporary inconvenience.

The APT application is designed to enhance user experience, ensure faster service delivery, and offer a more customer-friendly interface.

The department reiterated its commitment to delivering smarter, efficient, and future-ready postal operations.