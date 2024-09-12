30 C
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Assam Reassigns Districts to Ministers Under Guardian Minister Program

Assam government reshuffles district allocations among ministers under the Guardian Minister Programme to boost governance and development across the state.

HT Digital

September 12, Thursday: The Assam government has reassigned districts to various ministers under its Guardian Minister Programme, a move aimed at enhancing governance and accelerating development across the state. The reshuffling involves the reallocation of districts among ministers to ensure better coordination between state authorities and local administrations.

Under the Guardian Minister Programme, each minister is designated as a “guardian” for specific districts, where they are responsible for monitoring developmental activities, reviewing government schemes, and addressing local issues. The programme seeks to bring state government representatives closer to the people, ensuring that the benefits of various schemes reach the grassroots level efficiently.

The latest reshuffle has resulted in several ministers being allocated new districts. This strategic realignment is expected to improve the accountability of ministers and ensure that governance is more responsive to the unique needs of each district. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the decision to reassign districts was based on the need to optimize the performance of the Guardian Minister Programme, ensuring that ministers are able to focus their efforts on areas where they can have the most impact.

As part of their responsibilities, the guardian ministers will conduct regular visits to their respective districts, hold meetings with district officials, and engage with local communities to understand their concerns. They are also tasked with preparing quarterly progress reports to be submitted to the Chief Minister, detailing the status of ongoing projects and any challenges faced in their districts.

This reshuffling is seen as a proactive measure by the Assam government to strengthen administrative efficiency and promote inclusive development. By assigning new districts to ministers, the state aims to create a more dynamic and responsive governance model that addresses local needs while fostering overall growth and progress.

