Assam Regulator Introduces Virtual Net Metering for Solar Energy Consumers

HT Digital

September 18, Wednesday: The Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC) has introduced virtual net metering, a new initiative aimed at encouraging solar energy adoption in the state. This innovative system allows consumers to generate solar power, connect it to the grid, and offset their electricity consumption through credits, making renewable energy more accessible to individuals and institutions without direct rooftop installations.

Virtual net metering is seen as a game-changer for Assam’s energy landscape. It provides flexibility for those who cannot install solar panels on their premises, such as apartment dwellers or consumers with insufficient rooftop space. Under this model, consumers can invest in a shared solar project, and the generated electricity is credited to their accounts, reducing their monthly electricity bills.

The AERC’s move aligns with Assam’s broader renewable energy goals, seeking to expand solar energy capacity and reduce dependence on non-renewable sources. This initiative is expected to accelerate the state’s transition towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly energy ecosystem.

In addition to lowering electricity costs for consumers, the introduction of virtual net metering is also aimed at reducing the state’s carbon footprint. It is anticipated that more businesses, residential complexes, and government institutions will now explore the option of investing in shared solar projects to benefit from this scheme.

By adopting virtual net metering, Assam joins a growing number of states in India that are exploring innovative ways to integrate renewable energy into their electricity grid, contributing towards the national goal of achieving a greener, more sustainable future