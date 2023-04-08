Assam Rifles Conducts Health Awareness Programme 

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, April 7: Lokra Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Agartala Sector stationed at Lokra near Balipara in Sonitpur organised a health awareness programme on the occasion of World Health Day at Chardwar, Bn HQ’s Hall on Friday.

The aim of the event was to sensitise about the health related issues being faced in daily life by people. It was followed by a session by a nutritionist which briefed on adopting a balanced diet. The event was graced by the medical officer of the battalion and was attended by around 256 people including, senior citizens, children and teachers from Kendriya Vidyalaya Lokra.

The guests addressing the attendees emphasised on lifestyle-related diseases like obesity, diabetes, hypertension, heart and kidney problems and its preventive measures to maintain a healthy lifestyle.