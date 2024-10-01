Assam Rifles conducts medical camp on World Heart Day 

HT Correspondent
BISWANATH CHARIALI, Sept 30: Assam Rifles organised a medical camp in observance of World Heart Day at Sonitpur on Monday, stated a press release. The medical team of Assam Rifles focused on cardiovascular diseases and their prevention. The event began with an informative lecture on heart health, emphasising the importance of early detection and preventive measures to reduce the risk of heart disease. The lecture was followed by a thorough medical check-up for the attendees, ensuring that their health concerns were addressed by professionals. The camp concluded with the distribution of necessary medicines. A total of 165 people from the villages benefited from the camp. This initiative underscored Assam Rifles’ commitment to enhancing community health and promoting awareness about cardiovascular diseases, making a significant impact on the local population’s well-being.