Assam Sees Record Drop in Maternal Deaths, No Longer Highest in India

GUWAHATI, MAY 9: Assam is no longer the state with the highest number of maternal deaths, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced, citing a significant 28-point decline in the state’s Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) according to the latest Sample Registration System (SRS) 2019–21 report.

Sharing the data on X on Thursday, Sarma hailed the development as a major milestone for the state. “Huge breakthrough for Assam! As per the latest SRS 2019–21 report: MMR drops from 195 to 167 — a record 28-point fall, the highest among all states!” he wrote.

This achievement marks a major public health success for Assam, which previously topped the list of states with the highest maternal mortality. With the current figures, Assam has moved out of that category, reflecting significant improvements in maternal healthcare delivery.

In addition to maternal health, the state has also shown progress in reducing infant deaths. The Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) has improved from 38 to 36 deaths per 1,000 live births, according to the same SRS report published on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Sarma credited the milestone to strong leadership and the efforts of frontline health workers. “This milestone would not have been possible without the visionary leadership and unwavering support of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Gratitude to our healthcare workers, ASHAs & all who made this possible,” he added.

Nationally, the MMR for 2019–21 stands at 93 deaths per 100,000 live births, while the IMR for 2021 is 27 deaths per 1,000 live births, showing that Assam, though improved, still has ground to cover to reach the national average.

Nonetheless, the state government views the latest data as a validation of its healthcare reforms and a step forward in ensuring better maternal and child health outcomes.