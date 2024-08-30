32 C
Assam Takes a Major Step to Protect Wetlands and Combat Urban Flooding

Assam government passes a new bill to safeguard urban wetlands, rejuvenate water bodies, and mitigate urban flooding, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

HT Digital

August 30, Friday: In a major move to protect the wetlands in urban areas and address the growing concern of urban flooding, the Assam government has passed a new bill. This legislation aims to rejuvenate water bodies, properly channelize them, and enhance their capacity to store and recharge groundwater during rainfall.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the significance of this development in a tweet, highlighting that the bill would enable effective management of water resources, thereby reducing the risk of floods in cities. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to safeguard the state’s environment while ensuring sustainable urban development.

