Assam TMC unveils manifesto for upcoming Dima Hasao polls

HT Digital,

Dima Hasao, Dec 31: As the election fervor intensifies in the Dima Hasao hills district, the Assam Trinamool Congress has launched its election manifesto, responding swiftly to the BJP’s high profile election machinery.

- Advertisement -

Ripun Bora, the President of Assam Trinamool Congress, criticized the BJP for the lack of development in Dima-Hasao even under the triple-engine government. During the launch of the election manifesto at CH Khaothlang Auditorium in Haflong, Ripun Bora highlighted the prolonged absence of proper development in the Dima-Hasao Hill District.

Despite the BJP holding power at the Centre, in states, and councils, the residents of Dima-Hasao continue to face challenges such as the lack of drinking water, inadequate medical facilities, subpar education, and deficient road transportation. Recognizing these issues, the Trinamool Congress has stepped forward to address the concerns of the people. Criticizing BJP’s Hindutva ideology,

Ripun Bora stated, “Himanta Biswa Sarma talks about Hindutva, wherein non-Brahmin communities are expected to serve the Brahmin community; this is his Hindutva. Himanta Biswa Sarma has promoted Brahmanism under the guise of Hindutva, leading to discriminatory practices in Dima-Hasao based on religion, tribe, and community. This poses a threat to the peace and harmony of the hill district, hindering its progress.”

Referring to the Trinamool’s election manifesto, President Ripun Bora talked about TMCs 7 resolutions for a holistic development of the district assured that the seven resolutions or promises of Drinking water supply, Inclusive Education, Doorstep Governances, Enhanced Connectivity, Fostering Communal Harmony, economically driven Local Markets made by the party will be diligently fulfilled.

- Advertisement -

Governance will be brought to the doorstep of the people, with representatives of the Trinamool Congress committed to staying closely connected to the community. The promises include ensuring access to clean drinking water, improved road infrastructure, quality medical care, and enhanced education opportunities.

The electorate is urged to carefully consider their choice in the upcoming elections. Dima-Hasao Trinamool Congress President and Haflong candidate Aching Zeme emphasized that the party’s leaders and workers have meticulously assessed the plight of the people in various constituencies.

Drawing attention to the BJP’s tendency to make grand promises during elections that often fall short in reality, Zeme highlighted the Trinamool Congress’s commitment to fulfilling the seven promises made in their manifesto. The 11 candidates of the Assam Trinamool are resolute in keeping these promises once elected as public representatives.