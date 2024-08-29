32 C
Assam to File Case Against USTM VC for Alleged OBC Certificate Fraud

Assam government plans to file a case against the Vice Chancellor of USTM for allegedly obtaining an OBC certificate fraudulently, raising concerns over misuse of caste-based benefits.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

August 29, Thursday: The Assam government is set to file a case against the Vice Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) for allegedly obtaining an Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificate fraudulently. The state authorities allege that the VC falsely claimed OBC status to secure benefits meant for the reserved category, which has sparked widespread criticism and calls for accountability.

The investigation revealed discrepancies in the documents submitted by the VC to acquire the OBC certificate, leading to suspicions of fraudulent activity. The Assam government has taken the matter seriously, vowing to take legal action to address the misuse of caste-based reservations.

This development has raised concerns over the integrity of the reservation system and the potential exploitation of caste certificates for personal gain. Officials have stressed the importance of maintaining the sanctity of caste-based reservations, which are intended to support genuinely marginalized communities.

The accused VC has not yet publicly responded to the allegations, but the case has drawn attention from both state authorities and educational institutions, emphasizing the need for strict verification processes to prevent such fraud. The Assam government’s decision to pursue legal action highlights its commitment to protecting the rights of those who genuinely qualify for reserved category benefits.

The Hills Times
