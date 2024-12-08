19 C
Assam to receive 6 new Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas

The districts that will host these prestigious schools include Sonitpur, Charaideo, Hojai, Majuli, South Salmara Mankachar, and West Karbi Anglong.

GUWAHATI, Dec 8: In a significant move towards enhancing the quality of education in Assam, six new Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) have been sanctioned for the state, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Sunday.

The districts that will host these prestigious schools include Sonitpur, Charaideo, Hojai, Majuli, South Salmara Mankachar, and West Karbi Anglong.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu emphasized the transformative potential of JNVs in promoting holistic development and academic excellence.

He wrote, “Assam is set to receive 6 new Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, in 6 newly created districts. JNVs are renowned as schools of excellence, fostering holistic development and academic brilliance.”

Additionally, these six new JNVs will cater to the needs of newly created districts in Assam, ensuring equitable distribution of educational resources and opportunities.

Meanwhile, the addition of these schools is expected to play a crucial role in empowering the youth of Assam and creating a brighter future for the state.

JNVs are known for their exceptional academic standards, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and focus on comprehensive student growth.

They provide free education to talented students predominantly from rural areas, enabling them to compete at par with their urban counterparts.

“This initiative reflects Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ’s unwavering commitment to high-quality education, ensuring that every corner of the state is empowered with opportunities for a brighter future”, Pegu added.

