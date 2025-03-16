ABSU’s Annual Conference highlights academic excellence and Bodo identity

KOKRAJHAR, March15: The third day of the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) at Bodofa Fwthar, Dotma, Kokrajhar, was marked by insightful discussions, competitive events, and the commemoration of the organisation’s legacy.

A key highlight of the day was the Confluence of Former ABSU Leaders, which paid tribute to the pioneers who played a pivotal role in shaping the organisation and the broader Bodo movement.

- Advertisement -

Surath Narzary, president of Bodo Sahitya Sabha and a founding member of ABSU, inaugurated “History of All Bodo Students Union and Bodoland Movement – 1967-1993” (Volume 1), a publication chronicling the journey of the movement.

Urkhao Gwra Brahma, cabinet minister, Assam, and former ABSU president, inaugurated the session with a keynote on “Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma and the Dream for a Vibrant Bodo Community.”

Pramod Boro, chief executive member of BTR and former ABSU president, along with several other esteemed former leaders, graced the occasion.

Dipen Boro, president of ABSU, emphasised the need to create avenues for young minds to excel in diverse fields.

He stated, “The youth of our community hold immense potential in literature, sports, and the arts. It is our responsibility to provide the necessary resources, mentorship, and opportunities to help them thrive. Events like this not only celebrate talent but also encourage the next generation to take an active role in shaping policies, understanding history, and contributing to governance. A society flourishes when its youth are empowered to lead, innovate, and preserve the legacy passed down by their predecessors.”

- Advertisement -

Urkhao Gwra Brahma, cabinet minister of Assam, spoke of the importance of honouring past struggles while working toward a stronger future.

He stated, “The legacy of our leaders has always been one of perseverance and progress.

Their sacrifices have paved the way for our community to assert its identity and secure opportunities for growth. It is now the responsibility of the younger generation to take this forward to ensure a thriving future for Bodoland.”

While the second day of the Conference commenced with the union flag hoisting by ABSU President Dipen Boro, symbolising unity and purpose.

- Advertisement -

Tributes were paid to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, Bodoland martyrs, and influential Bodo figures, acknowledging their enduring contributions.

The day progressed with debate and literary competitions, inaugurated by Indira Boro, HOD, Department of Bodo, Bodoland University. Students engaged in stimulating discussions, displaying critical thinking and articulate expression on socio-political issues, education policies, and cultural revolution.

A notable segment of the day was the felicitation ceremony, where eminent personalities, including Padmashri awardee Dr Anil Boro, Assam Gaurav awardee Barlangfa Narzary, and Sahitya Akademi awardees, were honoured for their contributions to literature and academia.

Additionally, successful APSC Civil Service candidates from the Bodo community were recognised.

The Education and Youth Conclave, chaired by Dipen Boro, served as the central discourse platform, focussing on ‘Empowering Youth for a Vibrant Bodoland Region and a Vikshit Bharat.’

Esteemed policymakers, academicians, and scientists, including Dr Ranoj Pegu, education minister of Assam, Pramod Boro, chief executive member, BTR, Dr Samujjal Kr Bhattacharya, chief adviser, All Assam Students Union, Dr Sudhir Kumar, former director, CBPO, ISRO, Bengaluru, and leading scholars, deliberated on NEP 2020, the role of regional languages in learning, and methods to bridge academic training with industry requirements.

The inauguration of the Bodoland Space & Science Exhibition provided attendees with an engaging experience in technological advancements and scientific exploration.

Addressing the conclave, Dipen Boro stressed the importance of forward-thinking leadership and evolving educational frameworks.

Ranoj Pegu, education minister of Assam, highlighted the transformative shift in education and skill development.

“We are in a transformative phase, making substantial strides toward Vikshit Bharat. One of the most crucial shifts is the implementation of the NEP, which is reshaping our education system to align with future needs. We are also working towards integrating online and hybrid learning models to make education accessible to all. Alongside this, we are witnessing rapid technological advancements and actively working towards an industrial revolution in the region. Moreover, in today’s age of generative AI digitisation of language is important. Skill development programmes must be prioritised.”

Dharmendra Pradhan, minister of education, Government of India, who couldn’t attend the event, conveyed his greetings and acknowledged ABSU’s contributions since 1967 in championing education. He noted, “With nearly four lakh students in Bodo-medium education, the Ministry remains committed to its growth through Delhi University’s Modern Indian Languages (MIL) Department, C-TET recognition, and inclusion in Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas. Kendriya Vidyalayas now serve 25 districts of Assam, with new approvals in Morigaon and BTR districts, while 28 Navodaya Vidyalayas function across the state, including newly sanctioned ones in Charaideo, Majuli, Sonitpur, South Salmara-Mankachar, and West Karbi Anglong.”

Pramod Boro, chief executive member of BTR, emphasised the evolving academic environment and the growing acceptance of the Bodo language. “The growing acceptance of the Bodo language in school and university textbooks is a significant step toward preserving our identity and securing its rightful place. Our students are excelling academically and making their mark in diverse fields, filling us with immense pride,” he said.