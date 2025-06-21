Assam Trio Embarks on 4,000-Km Cycle Journey to Kedarnath

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, JUNE 21: In a great campaign for environmental protection and healthy living, three Assam youths have set out on a 4,000-kilometre bicycle trip from Pathsala in Assam to the sacred Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand.

Their agenda is to spread awareness about the advantages of yoga, the role of tree plantation, and adopting a pollution-free way of life.

The trip was flagged off from a Shiv temple in proximity to Bhattadev University in Pathsala, which is in Assam’s Bajali district. During their journey, the three intend to travel across various states, interacting with people to propagate the idea of sustainable living and individual well-being. Their trip is in keeping with the ethos of International Yoga Day, lending symbolic and contemporary meaning to their undertaking.

The cycling team consists of Pathsala’s Himangshu Sarma (27), Merapani in Golaghat’s Rupam Gogoi (34), and Tezpur’s Sumit Das (19). They will go to towns, villages, and cities with banners and messages that encourage yoga, afforestation, and anti-pollution, meet locals, and plant trees, and conduct awareness campaigns.

Addressing journalists, Himangshu Sarma underscored the importance of their mission: “Air pollution is a very big issue today. We need to have more saplings and focus on health through exercise and yoga daily.” He further stated that the purpose of the journey is to motivate youth and communities to work towards a greener and a healthier tomorrow.

Their journey will last a number of weeks and will end at the Himalayan Kedarnath temple. The ultimate destination is not only a physical goal but also a spiritual, symbolic integration of stamina, environmental stewardship, and inner tranquility.

