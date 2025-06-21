34.5 C
Guwahati
Saturday, June 21, 2025
Assam CM Leads International Yoga Day Celebrations in Baksa

By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JUNE 21: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended a huge event at Salbari in Assam’s Baksa district on June 21 to mark the 11th International Yoga Day. The celebration, which was conducted with high enthusiasm, saw more than 2,000 people from all walks of life gather together, demonstrating a common interest in physical and mental health.

The Chief Minister was joined by key local leaders such as Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro, Ministers Jayanta Malla Baruah and Urkhao Gwra Brahma, and local MLA Phanidhar Talukdar. A number of the BTR’s executive members and councilors were also present at the event, illustrating the region’s unified commitment towards the promotion of the practice of yoga as a means of overall well-being.

The festivities included a mass collective yoga session, promoting mindfulness, inner harmony, and a more healthy way of life. All the participants practiced different asanas under expert guidance, adapting the theme of the event to promote wellness in day-to-day life.

Following the session, Chief Minister Sarma spoke to the media, highlighting yoga’s growing importance in improving both physical condition and mental acuity—particularly among young people. He also used the occasion to comment on wider issues affecting regional growth and government priorities in Assam, reiterating his government’s commitment to sustainable development and public welfare.

