Assam: Two colleges receive recognition from Dental Council of India

Two dental colleges from Assam have been recognized by the Dental Council of India, said state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

the micro-blogging site X

“Happy to inform that the Dental Council of India has accorded due recognition to two more dental colleges in Assam. With three functional dental colleges and another one in the pipeline, Assam is on its way to become a hub of medical education in the country,” he wrote on X.

The two colleges to receive recognition are Government Dental College, Silchar and Government Dental College, Dibrugarh.