35 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 28, 2023
type here...

Assam: Two colleges receive recognition from Dental Council of India

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Two dental colleges from Assam have been recognized by the Dental Council of India, said state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The to the micro-blogging site X that this will help turn the state into a hub of medical education.

- Advertisement -

“Happy to inform that the Dental Council of India has accorded due recognition to two more dental colleges in Assam. With three functional dental colleges and another one in the pipeline, Assam is on its way to become a hub of medical education in the country,” he wrote on X.

The two colleges to receive recognition are Government Dental College, Silchar and Government Dental College, Dibrugarh.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: Two AGP leaders likely to join Congress on Oct 11

The Hills Times - 0