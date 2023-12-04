Assam: Two juveniles among three held for brutal attack on youth in Kamrup

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 4: Kamrup Metro police apprehended two juveniles and arrested a third individual for allegedly assaulting a youth while under the influence of alcohol.

The accused reportedly humiliated the victim and used a mobile phone to record the assault. The incident occurred on Malaybari road in Khetri, Sonapur sub-division, Kamrup Metro district.

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Bitu Talukdar from Bogibari, Sonapur, had been attending a Rash mela festival at Malaybari on December 1, 2023. A verbal dispute ensued between Talukdar and one Chandan Kathar (21), and two others upon his return home around midnight.

Kathar, one of the accused, admitted to the media, ‘We were inebriated, and Bitu was drunk as well. He verbally abused us, so we hit him with a rod.’ The assault came to public attention after a video of the incident went viral on social media, leading the victim’s family to file a police complaint at Khetri police station.

Following the complaint, the police apprehended the two juveniles and the third accused from their homes.