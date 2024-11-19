Assam Union of Working Journalists’ 51st foundation day celebrated

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Nov 18: The Tinsukia District Journalists Association (TDJA), in association with the Margherita Journalists’ Association (MJA), observed the 51st Foundation Day of the Assam Union of Working Journalists (AUWJ) at Ledo Sakha Sahitya Sabha Bhawan on Monday under the Margherita co-district of Tinsukia.

The programme began with the hoisting of the AUWJ flag by a member of the Indian Federation of Working Journalists, Ranajyoti Neog, while the principal of Ledo College, Dr Kripa Prasad Upadhyaya, initiated the smriti tarpan programme.

Later, a meeting was held with Tinsukia District Journalists Association president Dr Rishi Das in the chair.

Veteran journalist and noted writer and poet of the Margherita region, Jagat Changmai, former president of the Tinsukia District Journalists Association and veteran journalist Arjun Baruah, retired headmistress of Sankardev High School Ledo Nang Supati Pomung Mili, former president of TDJA Arjun Baruah, Margherita Journalists Association president Ram Prasad Ambedkar, Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) Tinsukia district committee general secretary Kanchan Borah, and several others attended the meeting.

Former vice president (South East Zone) of the Assam Union of Working Journalists, Kamal Talukder, attended the meeting as the chief guest and delivered a lecture on the history of the Assam Union of Working Journalists.

Later, an intimate talk was held among journalists from different parts of Tinsukia district, where all the scribes participated by rendering songs, reciting poems, and performing mono-acts in the programme.