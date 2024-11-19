18 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
type here...

Assam Union of Working Journalists’ 51st foundation day celebrated

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Nov 18: The Tinsukia District Journalists Association (TDJA), in association with the Margherita Journalists’ Association (MJA), observed the 51st Foundation Day of the Assam Union of Working Journalists (AUWJ) at Ledo Sakha Sahitya Sabha Bhawan on Monday under the Margherita co-district of Tinsukia.

- Advertisement -

The programme began with the hoisting of the AUWJ flag by a member of the Indian Federation of Working Journalists, Ranajyoti Neog, while the principal of Ledo College, Dr Kripa Prasad Upadhyaya, initiated the smriti tarpan programme.

Related Posts:

Later, a meeting was held with Tinsukia District Journalists Association president Dr Rishi Das in the chair.

Veteran journalist and noted writer and poet of the Margherita region, Jagat Changmai, former president of the Tinsukia District Journalists Association and veteran journalist Arjun Baruah, retired headmistress of Sankardev High School Ledo Nang Supati Pomung Mili, former president of TDJA Arjun Baruah, Margherita Journalists Association president Ram Prasad Ambedkar, Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) Tinsukia district committee general secretary Kanchan Borah, and several others attended the meeting.

Former vice president (South East Zone) of the Assam Union of Working Journalists, Kamal Talukder, attended the meeting as the chief guest and delivered a lecture on the history of the Assam Union of Working Journalists.

- Advertisement -

Later, an intimate talk was held among journalists from different parts of Tinsukia district, where all the scribes participated by rendering songs, reciting poems, and performing mono-acts in the programme.

7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December
Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See
8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day
8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day
Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram
Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

NFR celebrates Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

The Hills Times -
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See 8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram