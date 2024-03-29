27 C
Assam: Woman run over by train in Guwahati’s Chandrapur

HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 29: A tragic incident unfolded in Chandrapur, on the fringes of Guwahati, as a woman in her 60s was fatally run over near Thakurkuchi railway station on Friday.

The woman, identified as Arunabala Kalita from the neighbouring Tatimara village, was instantly killed. The mishap occurred while she was returning home after grazing her livestock in the fields.

The severity of the collision led to her immediate death. Local authorities have initiated an investigation into the circumstances that led to this unfortunate event.

This incident has reignited concerns about safety measures along the railway tracks, particularly at crossings. Local residents have appealed to the authorities to implement necessary measures to prevent such accidents in the future.

