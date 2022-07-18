Assam Youth Congress Secretary Resigns

HT Correspondent

Dalgaon, July 17: All Assam Youth Congress secretary Humayun Kabir resigned from the party. Kabir, who contested independently after being deprived from party ticket had been elected member of Darrang Zila Parishad from Shyamtila and later joined Congress again. The youth leader extended his resignation to APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah.

- Advertisement -

While talking to ‘The Hills Times’ Kabir expressed dissatisfaction over the activities of senior Congress leadership. He told, I am pained to resign from the party where I served for the people. I was betrayed several times in various fields, yet I didn’t leave them. I am pained to see the dark days of the party. It has no future. I urged them maintain regular communication with grassroot level workers and raise the burning issues of the general public, but have seemed muted spectator. I am a youth and I have future, so I resigned, he added.

On asking about his future plan Kabir replied that he might join AGP shortly consulting with his well wishers.