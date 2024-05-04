28 C
Guwahati
Saturday, May 4, 2024
type here...

Assam: Youth found dead in Sivasagar, drug overdose suspected

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Sivasagar, May 4: In a tragic turn of events, the body of a young man has been discovered in Nowjan village, Sivasagar town. Identified as Bablu Barman, aged 25, the deceased was found in a room rented by Rahul Kumar, located within the residence of Sarumai Barman.

- Advertisement -

Preliminary investigations suggest that Bablu Barman may have succumbed to an overdose of drugs. The police recovered a drug syringe and two empty containers from the scene, indicating possible drug consumption.

Prior to his demise, Bablu Barman was involved in a confrontation with Rahul Kumar, the tenant of the room. The altercation reportedly arose due to a dispute over the shortage of drugs.

Rahul Kumar’s call records further substantiate claims of a scuffle between the two concerning the drug supply. The body of the deceased has been transferred to Sivasagar Civil Hospital for postmortem examination as Sivasagar police continue their inquiries into this tragic incident.

Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes
Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes
10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers
10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Newborn’s body found abandoned near pond in South Salmara-Mankachar

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol Best Places To Visit In South India In May Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes 10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers