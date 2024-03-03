Assam Zoo and Botanical Garden to undergo majestic transformation

HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 3: The Assam Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden is poised for a comprehensive makeover this year, featuring a theme-based park, a food court, an auditorium, and larger enclosures for enhanced amenities for both visitors and residents.

In the previous year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sanctioned over Rs 300 crore for its enhancement. The Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden, the largest of its kind in the North East region, spreads across 432 acres (175 hectares).

It is situated within the Hengrabari Reserved Forest in Guwahati and houses over 1125 animals, birds, and reptiles of more than 115 species from around the globe. It was inaugurated for public visitation in 1957. A proposal for renovation, submitted by the Zoo authorities, has been approved by the government, and work is set to commence soon.

The rejuvenated zoo is planned meticulously to be both engaging and educational for tourists, with animal enclosures redesigned for improved safety and future growth considerations.

The cages will be constructed to accommodate extra animals in the future, facilitating better wildlife habitat management. The zoo will be transformed into a jungle-like environment, enabling birds and animals to adapt while allowing visitors to get closer to the residents.

The resident list will feature five distinct aviaries, including an Amazon aviary, a raptor aviary, an indigenous bird aviary, and separate aviaries for waterbirds and vultures. The project also encompasses quarantine and veterinary laboratory facilities equipped with state-of-the-art equipment for optimal animal care.