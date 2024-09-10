31 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
type here...

Assam State Zoo Welcomes Exotic Birds and Animals

The Assam State Zoo has added new exotic birds and animals to its collection through a unique animal exchange program, enhancing its diverse wildlife.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

September 10, Tuesday: The Assam State Zoo in Guwahati has welcomed several exotic birds and animals as part of a recent animal exchange program, adding to its already diverse collection of wildlife. This initiative is aimed at enhancing the zoo’s biodiversity and providing visitors with an opportunity to see rare and unique species up close.

- Advertisement -

The new arrivals include a range of exotic species, such as vibrant macaws, playful lemurs, and colorful pheasants, which were acquired through a strategic exchange with other zoos in the country. The exchange program is a part of ongoing efforts to boost conservation and educational outreach, allowing the Assam State Zoo to display species that are not typically found in the region.

According to zoo officials, the new animals and birds are acclimating well to their new environment, and special enclosures have been prepared to meet their unique habitat requirements. “The exchange program helps in maintaining genetic diversity and contributes to the breeding programs for endangered species,” said a senior zoo official. “These new additions will not only enhance the visitor experience but also support our conservation goals.”

The Assam State Zoo has been actively involved in various conservation programs and animal exchanges with other zoos across India, aiming to create a balanced ecosystem within its premises. The recent addition is expected to draw more visitors, especially wildlife enthusiasts and students, who can learn about the importance of biodiversity and wildlife conservation.

As the zoo prepares to introduce its new residents to the public, officials are optimistic about the role these exotic species will play in promoting awareness about wildlife conservation and fostering a deeper connection between humans and nature.

7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
Greenest Destinations To Visit In India
Greenest Destinations To Visit In India
10 Must-Visit Destinations in North India This September
10 Must-Visit Destinations in North India This September
10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela
10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Kamrup (M) Administration Demolishes 140 Illegal Houses in Tribal Areas

The Hills Times -
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try Top 10 Beer Brands In India Greenest Destinations To Visit In India 10 Must-Visit Destinations in North India This September 10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela