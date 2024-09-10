Assam State Zoo Welcomes Exotic Birds and Animals

HT Digital

September 10, Tuesday: The Assam State Zoo in Guwahati has welcomed several exotic birds and animals as part of a recent animal exchange program, adding to its already diverse collection of wildlife. This initiative is aimed at enhancing the zoo’s biodiversity and providing visitors with an opportunity to see rare and unique species up close.

The new arrivals include a range of exotic species, such as vibrant macaws, playful lemurs, and colorful pheasants, which were acquired through a strategic exchange with other zoos in the country. The exchange program is a part of ongoing efforts to boost conservation and educational outreach, allowing the Assam State Zoo to display species that are not typically found in the region.

According to zoo officials, the new animals and birds are acclimating well to their new environment, and special enclosures have been prepared to meet their unique habitat requirements. “The exchange program helps in maintaining genetic diversity and contributes to the breeding programs for endangered species,” said a senior zoo official. “These new additions will not only enhance the visitor experience but also support our conservation goals.”

The Assam State Zoo has been actively involved in various conservation programs and animal exchanges with other zoos across India, aiming to create a balanced ecosystem within its premises. The recent addition is expected to draw more visitors, especially wildlife enthusiasts and students, who can learn about the importance of biodiversity and wildlife conservation.

As the zoo prepares to introduce its new residents to the public, officials are optimistic about the role these exotic species will play in promoting awareness about wildlife conservation and fostering a deeper connection between humans and nature.